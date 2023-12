SALT ROCK, WV (WOWK) — A trailer in Salt Rock was considered a total loss after a fire broke out Sunday evening.

According to Cabell County 911, firefighters with the Salt Rock Fire Department responded to a structure fire call at Hickory Ridge Road around 6:04 p.m.

While it was confirmed that the trailer was abandoned, the structure was considered a total loss once responders were able to put out the flame. No one was reportedly injured in the incident.