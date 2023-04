CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington is on lockdown, dispatchers tell 13 News.

Cabell County dispatchers were not able to say why the hospital went on lockdown.

The Huntington Police Department is handling the investigation, according to dispatchers.

13 News has reached out to Cabell Huntington Hospital for more information.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.