CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The new career center being built at the Huntington Mall will be named after West Virginia hero Woody Williams.

According to Jedd Flowers, Director of Communications for Cabell County Schools, the center will be in the old Sears building and will be called the Woody Williams Center for Advanced Learning and Careers.

Flowers says the Williams family asked the School Board to consider naming the facility after Williams.

Flowers tells 13 News that Superintendent Dr. Ryan Saxe recommended to the Cabell County School Board to name the center after Williams. The Board approved it unanimously.

Flowers says there will be a ceremonial unveiling at an upcoming ceremony. He says they expect to place a bid for the completion of the project sometime in May 2023. After that, the groundbreaking will be scheduled.

Medal of Honor Recipient and World War II Veteran Hershel “Woody” Williams, 98 died on June 29, 2022. Williams was born on Oct. 2, 1923, and grew up in Quiet Dell in Marion County, West Virginia.

Williams was the last living WWII Medal of Honor recipient. He joined the United States Marine Corps and served in the Battle of Iwo Jima with the 21st Marines, 3d Marine Division. Williams received the Medal of Honor on October 5, 1945, from President Harry S. Truman for his “actions, commitment to his fellow service members, and heroism,” the Woody Williams Foundation website says.