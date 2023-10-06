MILTON, WV (WOWK) – At the West Virginia Pumpkin Park, the next few days will be filled with fun activities, good food, and pumpkins!

From Thursday until Sunday, once you step into Pumpkin Park in Milton, it’s pumpkins as far as the eye can see.

The annual pumpkin contest brought in some hefty competition, including one entry that weighed in over 1,000 pounds. However, the pumpkin festival is more than just pumpkins.

Food vendors are set up all over the park, and artists and artisans have booths set up under tents and shelters with items you might not see at your local shopping center.

Along with the shopping and the food, the event also features live music and entertainment for people of all ages.

“I want them to come here and then go home and say that they had the best family day. My kids had the best time and I had the best time with my kids, West Virginia Pumpkin Festival President Cindy Kinkle says after they opened the gates Thursday morning.

As for the festival goers, those who have been to the event before and newcomers both say this is a festival you won’t want to miss. “Definitely, yes, 10 out of 10 would recommend,” Kayla Scott says after traveling from St. Albans to enjoy the festivities.

The festival will be going on from Thursday to Sunday. Gates will open at 9 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. each day.