CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—One of the two brothers arrested in connection to the murder of a West Virginia woman is no longer facing charges.

According to Cabell County Magistrate Court records, a concealment of a deceased human body charge against Tucker Meade was dropped.

According to the Huntington Police Department, Brock Meade, 23, of Huntington has been charged with murder and felony concealment of a dead body. Police say Tucker Meade, 27, also of Huntington, is charged with felony concealment of a dead body.

A criminal complaint from Cabell County Magistrate Court identifies Brock and Tucker Meade as brothers.

The investigation began when two people out hunting mushrooms along an embankment of the AA Highway near the KY 2 intersection in Carter County, Kentucky, came across skeletal remains. Through dental records, the deceased was identified as Chrystina Judd, who had been missing since September 2021.

The criminal complaint states that Brock Meade is accused of allegedly shooting Judd in the head, causing her death. The complaint states he and Tucker Meade then allegedly concealed her body in the wooded area of Carter County, Kentucky, where her remains were found.

Brock Meade was arrested by HPD Detectives and the HPD SWAT team in a home in the 700 block of Jefferson Ave around 6 p.m. Friday, May 12. Tucker Meade was arrested during a traffic stop just half an hour before Brock Meade’s arrest.