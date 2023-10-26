CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Kentucky man who was seen dropping girls off at an unregistered spa that allegedly allowed people to pay for sexual acts had his charges dismissed in Cabell County because he is the target of a federal investigation.

According to court documents, James Cissell, 60, of Midway, Kentucky, had the charges dismissed on Oct. 26.

The criminal complaint for Cissell said he was seen dropping off food and kitchen supplies at the Oasis Spa in Cabell County, which is not a registered business in West Virginia. When law enforcement interviewed people, they said they had paid to receive sexual acts at the spa.

Cissell was also seen picking up and dropping off girls at the spa, the complaint said. Surveillance showed that the women who worked there would not leave.

One woman law enforcement interviewed told them they had been “smuggled [into the U.S.] through Mexico,” the complaint said. It also said the woman told them she was not forced to work there, but she had to work to repay a debt for entering the U.S.