HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A local church stepped up this weekend to help their community prepare for the colder weather with a coat giveaway.

The Enslow Park Presbyterian Church in Huntington hosted the event on Saturday, Oct. 7. Organizers say they served dozens of people, giving out free clothing, furniture and food to help those in need in the community.

“This year, we were more blessed, and we have more things around us,” said Enslow Park Presbyterian Church Outreach Director Rodrigo Almeida. “People received the call and said, ‘let’s go,” and started giving things to us. It started with a coat give away, but then we ended up with a community giveaway, so we have furniture, household items.”

Almeida says they’re grateful for the outpouring of donations they received for this year’s giveaway.