HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Huntington Fire Department Lt. Alan Roby is now the city of Huntington’s Fire Marshal, the fire department announced Wednesday.

According to the city, Lt. Roby started at the Huntington Fire Department in 2014 and became deputy fire marshal in February 2020.

Roby will be taking over for Capt. Mat Winters, who retired in May 2023.

“Lt. Roby has the necessary education, training and experience to effectively accomplish this assignment,” Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller said. “I am confident in his abilities to serve the citizens of Huntington with a high level of professionalism.”

The city said Roby has a bachelor’s degree in fire administration and fire investigation and an associate’s degree in fire science from Columbia Southern University. Roby has another associate’s degree from Mountwest Community and Technical College and a certificate from the National Fire Academy.