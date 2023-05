MILTON, WV (WOWK) — The Milton City Council voted Tuesday to reject West Virginia American Water’s offer to take over their water utility service, city leaders said.

The City Council voted unanimously to reject the sale.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Opponents of the sale wanted to keep local control, while those who wanted the takeover said they felt the water company could help with issues they had been having with water in the city.