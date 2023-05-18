HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Three Huntington sanitation workers are healthy and back to work after being exposed to chlorine gas caused by compacted pool chemicals, according to the city.

The city of Huntington said the workers picked up trash that they did not know included pool chemicals. When compacted, the pool chemicals created chlorine gas, causing the workers to become sick.

They remind residents to not throw out these items in their household garbage: