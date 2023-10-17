HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Friends, families and loved ones gathered together in Huntington Tuesday night to remember an innocent man who died after being hit by a stray bullet last November.

The Walk for Joe Bryan started at the Cabell County Courthouse in Huntington and ended at the DP Dough Restaurant where he was struck by a stray bullet while working. The purpose of the walk was to make sure Joe Bryan is never forgotten, while also bringing eyes to his case as the family prepares for the upcoming trial of the men accused in the shooting.

Joe Bryan’s family says he was an organ donor, and they’re happy to know he will save many lives.

The incident began when an argument broke out outside the Premier Pub and Grill next door to the DP Dough where Bryan was working on Nov. 4, 2022. Shots were fired, and a stray bullet struck him in the head. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Two men, Kristopher Brown and Gavin Bailey, were arrested as a result of the shooting.

Premier Pub and Grill closed its doors after the incident. On Nov. 15, 2022, the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration also confirmed the owners surrendered their liquor license following a number of violent incidents that happened on or near the property since March 2022 including:

Two patrons sustained gunshot wounds during an altercation that moved from the bar to the alley behind the bar on March 20, 2022.

Two patrons sustained gunshot wounds during an altercation that resulted in two gunshots being fired into the bar on March 26, 2022.

Huntington Police received a call about a person threatening to shoot up the bar on Oct. 29, 2022.

Two intoxicated patrons got into an altercation with the bar staff and fired numerous shots toward the bar, striking and killing Joe Bryan on Nov. 4, 2022.

The City of Huntington also filed a lawsuit against Premier Pub and Grill following Bryan’s death.