CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – It’s a big day for Cabell County Schools as construction begins on a brand new career center.

Students, staff and community leaders gathered Monday morning to kick off construction of the new Woody Williams Center for Advanced Learning and Careers. The center will be located at the former Sears department store at the Huntington Mall.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Officials say the facility will include 16 different programs with the potential to serve more than 500 students.

“We think about workforce readiness. This facility is going to really change how we do that here in Cabell County. It’s going to be a program and a facility that every single high school student’s will be able to take a part in,” said Cabell County Schools Superintendent Ryan Sax.

Some of the future programs will include carpentry, graphic design, public safety and culinary arts. The project is set to be completed by the end of 2025.