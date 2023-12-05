CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Traffic changes on I-64 in Cabell County are causing issues for drivers.

According to the West Virginia Division of Highways, work is going on in two areas of the interstate, near the Merritt’s Creek Exit and near East Mall Road. Officials say the projects are “progressing,” and a lane shift has become necessary.

DOH officials tell 13 News that there was, however, an error in phasing and combining the projects as the eastbound fast lane was shifted to I-64W Monday, Dec. 4. They say the signs were installed to move drivers into the correct lanes, but not to tell drivers who needed to exit which lanes they need to be in to make their exits.

Officials say the error is being corrected, and portable message boards were in place Tuesday, Dec. 5 to make drivers aware of the traffic changes. The DOH says official signs will be put in place by the contractor on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

Drivers on I-64 East who need to exit toward Merritt’s Creek, Barboursville or the Huntington Mall will need to get into the right lane before they reach Exit 15 at 29th Street. The next available exit will be Exit 28 in Milton.