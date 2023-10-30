MILTON, WV (WOWK) – Cleanup crews were called to the scene of a vehicle crash in Milton this morning for fluid leaking from a truck.

According to the Milton Volunteer Fire Department, the crash happened around 8:45 a.m. Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in front of the Valley Health Building. Firefighters say no one was injured in the crash.

Fire crews say when they arrived on scene, they saw that a “large amount” of fluid was leaking from the crashed truck. They then began using their equipment on the trucks to stop the leak from spreading any further, according to the MVFD.

Along with the fire crew, an additional cleanup crew from McGuire’s Towing and Recovery was called to help make sure the roadway was properly cleaned and to remove the crashed vehicles.

Firefighters say the crash shut down the southbound lanes of the roadway for nearly four hours. The road has since reopened.