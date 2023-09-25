UPDATE: (6 P.M. Sept. 25, 2023) – Deputies say a motorcyclist from Ohio was killed in a crash with a van this afternoon in Cabell County.

The sheriff’s office says the motorcyclist’s name cannot be released at this time until the family has been notified.

The CCSO also says three people were in the van. Two of the occupants were taken to the hospital, and the third was checked out on scene with no injuries.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the crash.

UPDATE: (4:36 P.M. Sept. 25, 2023) – One person has died after a crash between a motorcycle and a van in Lesage, according to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened along Route 2 near Hillbilly Hot Dogs Monday afternoon. There is no word at this time on what caused the crash or when the road will reopen.

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Route 2 near Hillbilly Hot Dogs in the community of Lesage is closed as the result of a vehicle accident.

According to Cabell County dispatchers, the crash happened just after 4 p.m., Monday, Sept. 25. It is not clear if there are any injuries at this time.

The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, Cabell County EMS and the Ohio River Road Volunteer Fire Department are all on the scene.

There is no word on when the road will reopen.

This is a developing story and WOWK 13 News will update this article as more information becomes available.