UPDATE (7:30 P.M. Oct. 3, 2023) Cabell County dispatchers say Route 60 has reopened following a two-vehicle crash on Route 60 in front of Cabell Midland High School.

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in front of Cabell Midland High School on Route 60, dispatchers say.

Cabell County dispatchers say this happened just after 6 p.m.

They say there are injuries, but the extent and who is injured is unknown at this time.

Route 60 is currently closed due to the crash.

The Culloden Volunteer Fire Department and the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene.