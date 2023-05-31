CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of a crash in Barboursville that will have a portion of East Pea Ridge Road shut down for several hours.

According to Cabell County 911 dispatchers, the single-vehicle crash happened around 4:10 p.m. this afternoon, Wednesday, May 31, on East Pea Ridge Road near Jefferson Park Drive. Dispatchers say one person was taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Cabell County dispatchers say the road is expected to be closed for up to five hours. According to dispatchers, the vehicle struck a power pole and there are currently lines down in the area. The road will be closed while repairs are made to the power pole.

According to the Appalachian Power outage map, 1,977 customers are currently without power due to the crash. The map states the estimated restoration time is 10:30 p.m. tonight.

The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police, Cabell County EMS and Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department are responding.