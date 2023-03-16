UPDATE (9:23 a.m. on Thursday, March 16): Officials on the scene say that the barn is a total loss.

Some animals that were in the barn at the time of the fire did not make it out alive.

No humans were injured.

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a barn fire in the Glenwood area.

Cabell County dispatchers say that this is a fully-involved fire on the 5100 block of Union Ridge Rd.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The call came in around 7:30 a.m.

Barboursville, Green Valley, and Ona Fire Departments are on the scene.