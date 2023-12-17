MILTON, WV (WOWK) — Firefighters battled a fire that broke out in a Milton home Friday evening.

According to a post on the Milton Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page, units from the Milton VFD, Culloden VFD and the Ona VFD were dispatched to a house fire on Rock Camp Road around 8:40 p.m. One person was already outside the residence with “minimal injuries.”

The incident was caused by a mattress catching fire on the second floor of the structure. Crews were ultimately able to contain the fire.