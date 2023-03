HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Crews responded to a fully-involved structure fire on Adams Ave. in Huntington on Saturday.

According to the Huntington Fire Department, they became aware of the fire in the 1000 block of Adams Ave. around 6:35 p.m. on Saturday.

They say they used defensive tactics to make sure the fire did not spread to other structures.

Fire officials say no one was in the house and no injuries are being reported.