HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Crews are on the scene of a working structure fire in the 4400 block of Siders Ave in Huntington.

Cabell County dispatchers say the call came in around 2:15 p.m.

They say one person was inside the home but they are not being taken to the hospital.

Cabell County medics and fire crews from Huntington, Barboursville, Ohio River Road and Green Valley are responding.