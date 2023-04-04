HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Crews battled a structure fire at a home in Huntington Monday night into Tuesday morning.

According to the Huntington Fire Department, the call for the fire came in around 11:55 p.m. Monday, April 4, 2024. The blaze broke out at a home in the 1100 block of 17th Street.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Firefighters say heavy fire was already coming from the house when they arrived.

Crews battled a structure fire at a home in Huntington Monday night into Tuesday morning. April 3, 2023 (Photo Courtesy: Huntington Fire Department)

Crews battled a structure fire at a home in Huntington Monday night into Tuesday morning. April 3, 2023 (Photo Courtesy: Huntington Fire Department)

Crews battled a structure fire at a home in Huntington Monday night into Tuesday morning. April 3, 2023 (Photo Courtesy: Huntington Fire Department)

Crews say no occupants were found inside the home and no firefighters were injured. The HFD says crews stayed on the scene in a “defensive posture” to make sure the fire was maintained.