HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Crews battled a structure fire at a home in Huntington Monday night into Tuesday morning.

According to the Huntington Fire Department, the call for the fire came in around 11:55 p.m. Monday, April 4, 2024. The blaze broke out at a home in the 1100 block of 17th Street.

Firefighters say heavy fire was already coming from the house when they arrived.

  • Crews battled a structure fire at a home in Huntington Monday night into Tuesday morning. April 3, 2023 (Photo Courtesy: Huntington Fire Department)
Crews say no occupants were found inside the home and no firefighters were injured. The HFD says crews stayed on the scene in a “defensive posture” to make sure the fire was maintained.