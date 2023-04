HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says there is a fire in the Guyandotte area of Huntington, West Virginia.

According to dispatchers, the fire started near the 500 block of Bridge Street around 3:36 p.m.

Dispatchers say it is unknown if anyone has been hurt.

Huntington Fire Department is on the scene with law enforcement and paramedics, according to dispatchers.