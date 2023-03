HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Crews are on the scene of a working fire on Washington Ave. in Huntington.

According to Cabell County dispatchers, the fire started around 11:34 a.m.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

They say there are no reports of any injuries.

The Huntington Fire Department, the Huntington Police Department and Cabell County EMS are on the scene.