HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting.

According to officials with the City of Huntington, the incident happened just before 2 p.m. Monday, July 3, 2023, in the 4 1/2 Alley just west of 14th Street.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

There is no information at this time if an officer or suspect was injured in the incident.

This is a developing story. WOWK 13 News has a crew heading to the scene and will provide more details as they become available.