HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says emergency crews are on the scene of a fire in Huntington, West Virginia.

The fire started around 4:13 p.m. in the 200 block of Gallaher Street.

Dispatchers say crews got the fire under control around 4:40 p.m. There is no information about damages or injuries at this time.

Huntington Fire Department and Cabell County Emergency Medical Services are at the scene.

13 News will follow up with dispatchers once they have more information. This is a developing story.