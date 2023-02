HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 tells 13 News there was a home fire in the 1300 block of Neel Street on Sunday.

Crews had the fire out by 2:55 p.m. and are still on the scene investigating, dispatchers say.

Huntington Fire Department (HFD) and Cabell County Emergency Medical Services responded, according to dispatchers.

HFD says there were no injuries.