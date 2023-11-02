CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia’s first-and-only Dave & Buster’s will open in the Summer of 2024, according to a release from the Huntington Mall.

The Village of Barboursville Building Permits Department on Monday confirmed to 13 News that plans had been received to build a Dave & Buster’s at the former Fun City location in the Huntington Mall.

The Huntington Mall said in a press release that the location will bring, “over 25,000 square feet of gaming, food, and entertainment space located near the center of the mall.”

Dave & Buster’s has 157 locations in 41 states, Puerto Rico and Canada. On top of playing arcade-style games and watching sports, visitors can eat entrées and appetizers with a selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.