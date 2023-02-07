CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The first of two public hearings was held about school year calendars at the Cabell County Board meeting on Tuesday.
Jedd Flowers, Director of Communications at Cabell County Schools, says the second public hearing is scheduled to be held on Thursday at the Central Office Board Meeting Room at the end of the State of the School meeting. That meeting starts at 3:30 p.m. Flowers say the Board will likely vote after the second meeting.
The Cabell County Schools website listed the proposals for the school calendars. You can find them by clicking here.
Here are highlights of the three proposals for the 2023-2024 school year in Cabell County.
2023-2024 Option A
- First Day for Students – Aug. 17, 2023
- Thanksgiving Break – Nov. 20, 2023 – Nov. 24, 2023
- Winter Break – Dec. 22, 2023* – Jan. 4, 2024
- Spring Break – Mar. 18, 2024 – Mar. 22, 2024
- Last Day of Instructional Term – May 24, 2024
2023-2024 Option B
- First Day for Students – Aug. 16, 2023
- Thanksgiving Break – Nov. 20, 2023 – Nov. 24, 2023
- Winter Break – Dec. 22, 2023* – Jan. 4, 2024
- Spring Break – Mar. 25, 2024 – Mar. 29, 2024
- Last Day of Instructional Term – May 24, 2024
2023-2024 Option C
- First Day for Students – Aug. 17, 2023
- Thanksgiving Break – Nov. 20, 2023 – Nov. 24, 2023
- Winter Break – Dec. 25, 2023 – Jan. 4, 2024
- Spring Break – April 1, 2024 – April 5, 2024
- Last Day of Instructional Term – May 24, 2024
Here are highlights of the three proposals for the 2024-2025 school year in Cabell County.
2024-2025 Option A
- First Day for Students – Aug. 15, 2024
- Thanksgiving Break – Nov. 25, 2024 – Nov. 29, 2024
- Winter Break – Dec. 23, 2024* – Jan. 6, 2025
- Spring Break – Mar. 17, 2025 – Mar. 21, 2025
- Last Day of Instructional Term – May 23, 2025
2024-2025 Option B
- First Day for Students – Aug. 14, 2024
- Thanksgiving Break – Nov. 25, 2024 – Nov. 29, 2024
- Winter Break – Dec. 23, 2024* – Jan. 6, 2025
- Spring Break – Mar. 24, 2025 – Mar. 28, 2025
- Last Day of Instructional Term – May 23, 2025
2024-2025 Option C
- First Day for Students – Aug. 15, 2024
- Thanksgiving Break – Nov. 25, 2024 – Nov. 29, 2024
- Winter Break – Dec 24, 2024 – Jan. 6, 2025
- Spring Break – Mar. 31, 2025 – April 4, 2025
- Last Day of Instructional Term – May 23, 2025
*These days are considered an “Outside Environment Day.” The West Virginia Legislature says these can be used as make-up days.