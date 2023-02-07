CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The first of two public hearings was held about school year calendars at the Cabell County Board meeting on Tuesday.

Jedd Flowers, Director of Communications at Cabell County Schools, says the second public hearing is scheduled to be held on Thursday at the Central Office Board Meeting Room at the end of the State of the School meeting. That meeting starts at 3:30 p.m. Flowers say the Board will likely vote after the second meeting.

The Cabell County Schools website listed the proposals for the school calendars. You can find them by clicking here.

Here are highlights of the three proposals for the 2023-2024 school year in Cabell County.

2023-2024 Option A

First Day for Students – Aug. 17, 2023

Thanksgiving Break – Nov. 20, 2023 – Nov. 24, 2023

Winter Break – Dec. 22, 2023* – Jan. 4, 2024

Spring Break – Mar. 18, 2024 – Mar. 22, 2024

Last Day of Instructional Term – May 24, 2024

2023-2024 Option B

First Day for Students – Aug. 16, 2023

Thanksgiving Break – Nov. 20, 2023 – Nov. 24, 2023

Winter Break – Dec. 22, 2023* – Jan. 4, 2024

Spring Break – Mar. 25, 2024 – Mar. 29, 2024

Last Day of Instructional Term – May 24, 2024

2023-2024 Option C

First Day for Students – Aug. 17, 2023

Thanksgiving Break – Nov. 20, 2023 – Nov. 24, 2023

Winter Break – Dec. 25, 2023 – Jan. 4, 2024

Spring Break – April 1, 2024 – April 5, 2024

Last Day of Instructional Term – May 24, 2024

Here are highlights of the three proposals for the 2024-2025 school year in Cabell County.

2024-2025 Option A

First Day for Students – Aug. 15, 2024

Thanksgiving Break – Nov. 25, 2024 – Nov. 29, 2024

Winter Break – Dec. 23, 2024* – Jan. 6, 2025

Spring Break – Mar. 17, 2025 – Mar. 21, 2025

Last Day of Instructional Term – May 23, 2025

2024-2025 Option B

First Day for Students – Aug. 14, 2024

Thanksgiving Break – Nov. 25, 2024 – Nov. 29, 2024

Winter Break – Dec. 23, 2024* – Jan. 6, 2025

Spring Break – Mar. 24, 2025 – Mar. 28, 2025

Last Day of Instructional Term – May 23, 2025

2024-2025 Option C

First Day for Students – Aug. 15, 2024

Thanksgiving Break – Nov. 25, 2024 – Nov. 29, 2024

Winter Break – Dec 24, 2024 – Jan. 6, 2025

Spring Break – Mar. 31, 2025 – April 4, 2025

Last Day of Instructional Term – May 23, 2025

*These days are considered an “Outside Environment Day.” The West Virginia Legislature says these can be used as make-up days.