HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Woody Williams Foundation received a major donation today in the late hero’s honor.

The $10,000 donation came from U.S. Rep. Carol Miller (R-WV) and her son, businessman Chris Miller, who is running for West Virginia Governor in 2024. The Foundation says the money will be used to help complete the construction of the Gold Star Memorial being built near the arch in Huntington.

The having the memorial built at that location was one of Woody’s final wishes before his death in June 2022. His foundation has worked for years to build monuments honoring our nation’s heroes in every state, and even in Guam.

“Everybody loves Woody,” said Rep. Miller. “He wanted to honor our veterans. He wanted the Gold Star. It’s just a perfect thing because it will be facing the beautiful flag and the beautiful memorial, which I’m sure he’s up there in Heaven smiling that this is finally going to come to fruition.

The new memorial is expected to be dedicated later this year, right around what would have been Woody’s 100th birthday.