CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A person has been arrested after a slow pursuit on the interstate in Cabell County.

According to Cabell County dispatchers, a BOLO was issued this afternoon, Wednesday, June 14, for a vehicle on I-64 in the Milton area.

Cabell County dispatchers say Milton Police officers who were out working a Governor’s Highway Safety speed patrol on the interstate tried to stop the vehicle, but it did not pull over. The vehicle was driving slowly, at one point going only 36 mph on I-64, according to dispatchers.

One of our WOWK 13 News photojournalists was also on the interstate at the time and witnessed the pursuit and the vehicle “driving erratically.”

Milton Police say the driver ran into a median on the left and then struck a guardrail on the right. Police say they then blocked the vehicle in and arrested the driver.

According to the Milton Police Department, the driver was charged with fleeing while DUI, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, no insurance and expired registration.

The suspect has not yet been publicly identified.