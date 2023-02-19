CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 dispatchers say one person was injured after a vehicle rollover with entrapment in the Ona, West Virginia, area.

Dispatchers say the crash happened in the 3000 block of U.S. Rte. 60 around 8:10 a.m. on Sunday.

The driver was trapped for quite some time because it crashed between trees and into an embankment, dispatchers say.

The driver was taken to the hospital, according to dispatchers.

Responders to this crash included Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department, Ona VFD, Cabell County Emergency Medical Services, and the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office.