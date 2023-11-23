HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The season of giving continues at the Huntington City Mission.

It was a packed house in their dining hall Thursday afternoon as volunteers prepped meals for people to eat in-house or take to-go.

The spread included a traditional Thanksgiving meal with turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, and so much more.

The city mission hosts this dinner each year to offer those who may not have a place to go for Thanksgiving a place to sit, eat, and fellowship.

“That’s the whole purpose of this because a lot of them, this is their only way of eating and it’s very important for everybody to have a dinner on holidays,” volunteer and cook Harry Drew says.

The meals were served from Noon to 4 p.m. Thursday.