HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The season of giving continues at the Huntington City Mission.
It was a packed house in their dining hall Thursday afternoon as volunteers prepped meals for people to eat in-house or take to-go.
The spread included a traditional Thanksgiving meal with turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, and so much more.
The city mission hosts this dinner each year to offer those who may not have a place to go for Thanksgiving a place to sit, eat, and fellowship.
“That’s the whole purpose of this because a lot of them, this is their only way of eating and it’s very important for everybody to have a dinner on holidays,” volunteer and cook Harry Drew says.
The meals were served from Noon to 4 p.m. Thursday.