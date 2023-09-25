CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – An ex-Ohio school superintendent has pleaded guilty to kidnapping and abduction charges in Cabell County.

According to Cabell County Circuit Court officials, William J Morrison, III, 60, pleaded guilty to the charges stemming from an August 2022 kidnapping incident in Huntington.

Morrison is set to be sentenced at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023.

According to the HPD, the incident happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 7th Street West and 5th Avenue West. A criminal complaint says Morrison pulled up in a dark-colored Subaru Forester by the 9-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl offering them $20 to babysit a child for him.

Authorities say Morrison drove the children to an area near 19th Street and 10th Avenue where stopped and allegedly asked the boy to get out of the vehicle and inspect a tire. Once the child was out of the vehicle, authorities say he continued driving with the girl still inside.

The criminal complaint says the girl demanded to be let out, but Morrison ignored her. She then opened the door and got out of the vehicle a few blocks away.

According to the HPD, neither child reported being injured during the incident.

Court documents show that Morrison is a former superintendent of Hamilton Local Schools in the Columbus area. He was placed on administrative leave in 2017 after a drug arrest.