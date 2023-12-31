HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Family members and friends of Laney Hudson gathered Saturday night for a candle-lighting ceremony in her memory one year after she was struck and killed by an off-duty Cabell County sheriff’s deputy at 13 years old.

“She is in a better place, but I don’t like that. It’s my sister. She has friends, family,” Laney’s sister Mattalyn Hudson said.

Laney Hudson still means the world to her family one year after her tragic death.

“I love her,” her brother Hunter Hudson said.

Elias Hunt, Laney’s cousin, said she remembers Laney for the kind girl she was.

“She was the sweetest person ever. She was always so nice to everybody. She’s a kind person. She was really funny,” Hunt said.

Joey Hudson, Laney’s other brother, said he cherishes the memories he has with Laney.

“She liked to dance and sing and go skating.”

Laney was struck and killed by an off-duty deputy exactly one year ago on 5th Avenue and 31st Street. Her family said today brings back difficult memories.

Lynn Miller, Laney’s aunt, said she remembers the moment her life changed forever.

“I got a phone call. I couldn’t believe it. It said ‘Laney’s gone.’ ‘What do you mean Laney’s gone? ‘Laney’s gone,’” Miller said.

No criminal charges were filed from this accident, yet Laney’s family has held numerous rallies since her death and filed a civil suit in federal court back in September. They said they’re still lacking answers surrounding her death.

“It’s not okay. Just the truth. We just want the truth and some answers,” Miller said.

However, they’re keeping her memory alive by lighting candles and sharing their fondest memories of her in the spot where the accident happened a year ago.

According to Laney’s family, 10:23 p.m. is when the first 911 call was made a year ago when the accident happened. That number, 10-23, has a huge significance for her family. At 10:23 p.m. on Saturday, they blew out all the candles in Laney’s honor. They said they will never forget Laney Hudson, her impact, and her loving smile.

“She impacted me in a way that changed my life forever. She’s the reason why I changed for the better. I was down bad, and she changed my life. She really did,” Roddrick Massey said. Massey said Laney was one of his closest friends.

Laney’s legacy continues to touch the lives of those who loved her most, but one year after her death, her family still longs for justice.

“It’s never going to be fair. I’ll sit there and I’ll think not only does it make me sad, but it makes me so mad that I can’t bring her back. It’s like one day I’m going to get to see her, nope. I can’t bring her back, and it’s hard no matter what anyone says, it’s hard. It’s always going to be that way. People say it gets better. It don’t,” Mattalyn Hudson said.