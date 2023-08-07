MILTON, WV (WOWK) – The Festival of Glass returned to Milton after a two-year hiatus.

As part of the festival, Blenko Glass had unique and limited-edition glass pieces up for sale. There were also opportunities to blow their very own water bottles, windchimes, nightlights, or garden mosaic stepping stones.

This year’s theme was “Be There or Be Square.” The company also designed a limited, specialty decanter for the festival called “Square Peg.” It has a square neck and flared lip with a watercolor swirl across its midsection, topped with a blown stopper. They were sold at the visitor center during the weekend.

People in attendance say they even had the chance to watch glass Christmas tree ornaments being made in the factory. Ankur Kumar from Charleston said it was a sight to behold.

“We just saw the actual factory itself and saw the fire, someone’s in there blowing glass. It’s beautiful,” Kumar said. “Feels like a very old process that’s still out there happening now. The factory feels very rugged and beautiful. It’s amazing that people are in there all day long making every piece of Blenko glass that’s out there.”