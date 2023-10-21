CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Crews responded to an apartment fire in the East Pea Ridge Road area of Cabell County this morning.

Cabell County dispatchers say the fire broke out around 11:20 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, in the 200 block of Wilkinson Street in Barboursville, just behind the Route 60 Walgreens. According to dispatchers no one was injured in the fire.

Dispatchers say the fire has been knocked down, but the extent of damage to the structure is not known at this time.

the Barboursville, Ohio River Road and Ona volunteer fire departments responded to the scene along with Cabell County EMS, the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, and the Barboursville Police Department.