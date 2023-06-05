HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Crews are working to put out a fire at the Bare Arms Gun Range Monday, nearly one year after a fire destroyed it.
Cabell County dispatchers say the call came in around 11:54 a.m. Dispatchers say the fire is under control.
They say 5th Street Road is closed and no injuries are being reported.
In 2022, the owner, William Bare, told 13 News a fire destroyed the gun range when a bullet hit a rubber backstop sparking a fire. Bare said it took firefighters around six hours to extinguish the flames. No one was injured in the 2022 fire.