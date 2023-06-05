HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Crews are working to put out a fire at the Bare Arms Gun Range Monday, nearly one year after a fire destroyed it.

Cabell County dispatchers say the call came in around 11:54 a.m. Dispatchers say the fire is under control.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

They say 5th Street Road is closed and no injuries are being reported.

In 2022, the owner, William Bare, told 13 News a fire destroyed the gun range when a bullet hit a rubber backstop sparking a fire. Bare said it took firefighters around six hours to extinguish the flames. No one was injured in the 2022 fire.