HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A house in Huntington has been destroyed in a fire.

According to Cabell County 911 dispatchers, the fire broke out just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28 in the 2800 block of 3rd Avenue. Dispatchers say the structure was residential, but crews have not confirmed if the house was occupied or abandoned.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

While dispatchers say no one was injured in the fire, the house was a total loss. There is no word at this time as to what caused the fire.

The Huntington Fire Department, Huntington Police Department and Cabell County EMS responded to the scene.