HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – First responders extinguished a fire at an abandoned building in Huntington this afternoon.

According to Cabell County dispatchers, the call came in around 11:53 a.m. Monday, April 10, 2023. The fire broke out at an abandoned house in the 2900 block of 5th Avenue in Huntington near the Dollar Tree.

Dispatchers say no injuries were reported and the fire was out by 12:18 p.m.

This fire comes after crews across the county battled three other structure fires this morning.