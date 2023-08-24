HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office offering a reward to the public for information on an alleged arson in Huntington.

According to the WVSFMO, the fire happened Sunday morning, Aug. 20, 2023, around 2:30 a.m. at a home in the 500 block of 4th Street in Huntington. Fire Marshals from the state and the City of Huntington who investigated the scene say the fire has been ruled as “incendiary in cause.”

Fire Marshals are now asking anyone who may have information or video surveillance footage that can help in the investigation to contact the West Virginia Arson Hotline at 800-233-FIRE or the Huntington Fire Marshal at 304-696-5950.

The WVSFMO also says a reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspect.