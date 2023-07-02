CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – After 67 years of service to Cabell County, firefighter Robert Legg was laid to rest and honored with an end-of-watch call on Saturday.

Legg, a Milton volunteer Firefighter, died of cancer on June 26, according to his obituary.

The Milton Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) said Legg spent most of his life giving back to the Cabell County community. He joined Milton VFD in 1955 when he was only 16 years old.

In May 2019, the department dedicated the station in his name, honoring the years he spent giving back, according to his obituary.

In a Facebook Post, the Milton Police Department wrote: “He always had a smile and a kind word for everyone and never missed asking about your family and how they were. Please pray for his family in their time of need and for the entire Milton community. Rest easy Bob, we’ve got it from here.”