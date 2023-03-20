CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– Two abandoned structures are on fire in the 300 block of Richmond Street in Guyandotte, West Virginia.

According to the Huntington Fire Department, a fire alarm sounded at 2:15 a.m. on Monday. Firefighters arrived at a fully involved fire in one residence and quickly spreading to another.

The HFD says they are currently on the scene. The fire is presently under control and no occupants have been discovered.

All firefighters are safe at this time. The origin and cause of the fire is under investigation.