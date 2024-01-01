HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The first baby born at Cabell Huntington Hospital in 2024 is a baby girl named Hazel.

Hazel — who is seven pounds and four ounces, and 21 inches in length — is Abigail Rogers and Anthony Dillon’s baby girl. She was born at 7:02 a.m. at Cabell Huntington Hospital.

”We are thrilled to celebrate the first birth of the year with baby Hazel and her family,” said Melanie Akers, DNP, MBA, RN, NEA-BC, vice president of Women’s and Children’s Services at Marshall Health Network. “Moments like these truly represent hope and new beginnings. We wish the family much happiness as they welcome their new bundle of joy into the world.”

For the first baby born every year at the hospital, they give the family a basket full of clothing, bathing supplies, baby books and more, according to a press release.