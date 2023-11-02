HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — First responders on Thursday rescued a man who fell into the Ohio River near Harris Riverfront Park.

According to the city of Huntington, the man was walking his dog near the amphitheater and was screaming for help.

The first responders, Deputy Chief Chris Wilson, Lt. Alan Roby and Lt. Pat Stapleton, were able to find the man. Lt. Roby secured their legs and Deputy Chief Wilson and Lt. Stapleton reached in and rescued the man.

The city said the man had signs of hypothermia and was taken to the hospital. They say he is in stable condition.