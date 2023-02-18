ONA, WV (WOWK) — Ona Volunteer Fire Department (OVFD) said floodwater is receding from several roads in the area, but they are still warning drivers to be patient and not go through high water.

At 8:37 a.m. on Saturday, firefighters said Howells Mill Road was flooded up to the railroad bridge. They also said Prichard Road was flooded at that time, and that they witnessed some full-sized vehicles going through the water. Yates Crossing was fine to drive through at that time, OVFD said.

At 9:20 a.m., firefighters posted photos of flooding on Prichard Road at the Ona Speedway entrance just before Big Cabell Creek Road.

(Photo from OVFD)

(Photo from OVFD)

(Photo from OVFD)

By 10:02 a.m., crews were doing water rescues on Big Cabell Creek.

(Photo from OVFD)

(Photo from OVFD)

(Photo from OVFD)

(Photo from OVFD)

Around 11:30 a.m., firefighters posted photos showing that the water is starting to slowly recede from the roadways.

(Photo from OVFD)

(Photo from OVFD)

Crews are still asking drivers to remain cautious and not go through any water.