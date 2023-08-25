HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – There is just one more day for folks to get out and enjoy the Fly In Festival in Huntington!

Saturday, Aug. 26, will make for a full day of music and other activities at the Robert Newlon Airport. Many performers will be taking to the main stage for fun and entertainment.

Friday was also packed with events including a fiddle contest and a skydiving demonstration! Those at the event Friday said they have a great time listening to the variety of music at the festival and being part of the community that is built around it.

“I really enjoy its community because everyone really appreciates it and loves it,” said Willa Hardy of Hillsborough, West Virginia. “And, you know, it’s always something that you can connect over. It’s just really fin to be able to be around all these people that I only get to see, you know, right now and hang out with everybody.”

The festival wraps up Saturday, Aug. 26, with events including a kayak trip and a guitar contest.