HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Bob Dylan, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest folk singer-songwriters, is coming to Huntington.

Dylan will be bringing his “Rough and Rowdy Ways” tour to the Keith Albee Performing Arts Center on Nov. 30.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. You can find tickets by clicking here.

Dylan was previously in West Virginia in 2021 performing at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

His albums in the 1960s and 70s are considered some of the greatest albums of all time, including “Highway 61 Revisited,” “Blood on the Tracks” and “Blonde on Blonde.”