HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Pediatric patients were greeted by a big surprise Monday morning in Huntington.

Former University of Kentucky Wildcats basketball player and NBA star Michael Kidd-Gilchrist visited patients at Hoops Family Children’s Hospital on Monday, Nov. 13.

The former second-overall draft pick founded Change and Impact, Inc., a foundation aiming to improve access to healthcare and resources for those who stutter. During his visit to Hoops Family Children’s Hospital, Kidd-Gilchrist shared his own personal experiences with stuttering.

“I’m a person who stutters. I’ve stuttered my whole life, and I’m just here to share my story, obviously, but you know, help and to have a commitment here in West Virginia and also to the Children’s Hospital,” said Kidd-Gilchrist.

During his visit, Kidd-Gilchrist had some fun with the patients and received a tour of the hospital.