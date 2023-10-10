CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Four men connected to a shooting that left one man dead in Huntington in November 2022 appeared in court on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty.

According to the Huntington Police Department, Christopher J. Johnson, 40, of Huntington, died following a shooting that happened at 6:09 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in the 1800 block of 9th Avenue in Huntington.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The four men and their trial dates are:

Matthew Daugherty (Dec. 19, 2023)

Malik Hawk (Dec. 19, 2023)

Lawrence Foye (No date set, status hearing on Nov. 8, 2023)

Damarquis Patterson (No date set, status hearing on Nov. 8, 2023)

Their charges include murder, use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and conspiracy.

Daughtery and Foye are being held without bond, while Patterson is being held on a $135,000 cash/surety bond and Hawk on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

Law enforcement arrested Hawk, Foye and Patterson in January 2023.

A Hurricane Police Department officer on Jan. 27 stopped a vehicle for speeding, and Hawk and Foye were in the vehicle. They were arrested on their outstanding murder warrants. Later that day, the U.S. Marshals CUFFED Task Force arrested Patterson in Buffalo, West Virginia.

Daughtery, who is also known as “Doobie”, was arrested nine months after the fatal shooting in Baltimore, Maryland, on Aug. 9. The U.S. Marshals Service said Daughtery was in the 1300 block of Stricker Street in Baltimore when law enforcement arrested him. He was taken into custody without incident.